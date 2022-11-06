AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $71.65.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.51.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

