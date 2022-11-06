AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $564,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Siebert Williams Shank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.90. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

