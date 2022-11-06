AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMIN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

SMIN opened at $53.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.59.

