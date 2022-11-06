AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $547,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.97. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

