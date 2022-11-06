AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $36.84.

