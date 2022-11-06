AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,041,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after acquiring an additional 119,420 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

