AE Wealth Management LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 199.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 388,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $434,000.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $41.50 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29.

