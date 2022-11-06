AE Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

