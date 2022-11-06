AE Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 16.3% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,720,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,633,000 after buying an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Baidu by 36.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,420,000 after acquiring an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,161,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities lowered Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $85.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $127.99. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $173.60.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

