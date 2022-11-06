AE Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 52,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

