AE Wealth Management LLC Has $455,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,367,000 after acquiring an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 116,721 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of HE stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

