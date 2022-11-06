AE Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OXM opened at $101.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,370 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

