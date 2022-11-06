AE Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

