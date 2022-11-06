AE Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,153 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 646,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after acquiring an additional 218,662 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.30.

