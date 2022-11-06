AE Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.48% of iShares MSCI UAE ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 61,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

