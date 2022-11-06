AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $450,000 in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,729 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

