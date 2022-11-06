AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

