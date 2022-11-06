AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Activity at Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

In other news, insider Post Oak Energy Holdings, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,167,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,601,211.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Articles

