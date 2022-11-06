AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $512,000 Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,990 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 3.58. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $72.71.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

