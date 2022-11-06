AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after buying an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 807,045 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,480,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,324,000 after purchasing an additional 333,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 55.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,104,537 shares of company stock valued at $261,422,657 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CNM opened at $19.99 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

