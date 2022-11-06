AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of i3 Verticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,251,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 375,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $615.58 million, a PE ratio of -28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

