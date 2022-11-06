AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,479 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

