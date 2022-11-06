AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,070 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

