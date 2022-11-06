AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,330 Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,125,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Braze by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after purchasing an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.22. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $32,301.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,181,450.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 94,059 shares worth $3,983,363. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

