AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 58,750 Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,750 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Berry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 410.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 204,660 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,642,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 163,615 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

BRY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $742.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.25.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRY shares. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.