AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

See Also

