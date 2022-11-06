AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

MaxLinear stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

