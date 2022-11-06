AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,550 Shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $127,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period.

Get Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Patrick W. Galley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $40,860.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

RMM opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.