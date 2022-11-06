AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 323 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

In other news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.26. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.