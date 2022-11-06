AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,271 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

