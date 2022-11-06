AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 514 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.18. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

