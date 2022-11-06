AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 701 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 115.57%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.