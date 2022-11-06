AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $501,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

