AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $197.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.22 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

