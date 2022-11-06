AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 510.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 41,534 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

