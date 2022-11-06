AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,271,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 118,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

