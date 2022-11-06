AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $153.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.20. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.13 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

