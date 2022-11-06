AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,146 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 192.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 43,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 114.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Watsco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $261.96 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

