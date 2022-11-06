Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 17,287 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Affirm Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $16.12 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.28.
Affirm Company Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
Featured Stories
