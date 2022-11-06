Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Keith Rabois Sells 17,287 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $346,431.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Affirm Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $16.12 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.86 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Affirm by 8.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 23.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.28.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.