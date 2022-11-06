Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $290.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $276.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

