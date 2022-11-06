Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $280.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.
APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.72.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 4.6 %
APD opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.77.
Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
