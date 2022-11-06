Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $290.00 at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $286.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.72.

NYSE APD opened at $276.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.77.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

