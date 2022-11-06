Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $140.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

Allstate Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $129.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allstate will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 893.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Allstate by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 128,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 191,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

