Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 864.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $81.03 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

