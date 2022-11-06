América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOVGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 66.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

