América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
América Móvil Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.
América Móvil Company Profile
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
