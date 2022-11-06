América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $19.66 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $22.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

América Móvil Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 66.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

