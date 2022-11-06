American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:AHYB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,970 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of American Century Select High Yield ETF worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Century Select High Yield ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Select High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AHYB opened at $42.45 on Friday. American Century Select High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

