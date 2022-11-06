AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $140.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $112.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.43. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,517,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 154.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

