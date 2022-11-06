Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,284 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

