APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE:APG opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. APi Group has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in APi Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,090,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.