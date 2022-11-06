Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $59.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.88.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 48.54%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares in the company, valued at $29,472,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

